Josh Norman, Paul Richardson among Redskins cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Cornerback Josh Norman and wide receiver Paul Richardson are among four players released by the Washington Redskins on Friday.

The Redskins will get salary cap relief from the cuts, with Norman’s release saving $12.5 million alone, but will still be on the hook for $5 million between Norman and Richardson.

Norman signed a five-year, $75 million contract before the 2016 season but has seen his production dip. He had 40 tackles last season, his fewest since 2013, and intercepted one pass.

Richardson, meanwhile, has missed 15 of 32 games since signing from Seattle. He caught 48 passes for 507 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons in Washington, a big drop from 703 yards and six touchdowns in 2017 alone for the Seahawks.

Defensive back Kenny Ladler and defensive end Chris Odom were also released.

