Julie Donaldson continues to blaze trail in booth for Washington Football Team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Julie Donaldson made history in the Washington Football Team’s 27-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Donaldson became the first female to be a regular part of an NFL radio broadcast, partnering with Bram Weinstein and former Virginia Tech and Washington defensive back DeAngelo Hall on the call.

Her hire on July 21 as the team’s vice president of media made her the highest-ranking female in the organization. It’s another sign of the franchise’s efforts to change its culture.

“We are looking forward to a new era, to a new name, calling ourselves the Washington Football Team, to a new head coach, a new staff, a new team president in Jason Wright, and myself coming in here,” Donaldson said. “There’s a lot of changes and to be able to be a part of that and to play a small role in what we’re looking to do tomorrow and to where we want to take this franchise, it’s really cool.”

Donaldson and the media department have a unique job with fans unable to see the team play in person. She wants to keep that connection strong.

“I think that it matters and it’s important to me and I know it is important to them, so I really try as best I can to convey that message. We have a really great team here in our digital department and our television department. The crew comes in early and we leave late and we want people to know that we are working for them,” Donaldson said.