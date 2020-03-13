1  of  2
‘Just a hollow, empty feeling’: With NCAA Tournament hopes, Richmond wonders what might have been

Richmond Spiders men’s basketball (Courtesy: Kirk Nawrotzky)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders entered the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the No. 2 seed with hopes of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

Then on Thursday the A-10 Tournament was canceled followed by the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus, ending Richmond’s season.

“We were on the bus back to the airport,” said Spiders head coach Chris Mooney when they learned the NCAA Tournament was canceled. “That was pretty devastating.”

Richmond won 24 games during the 2019-20 season and seemed like a lock to make the NCAA’s.

“Just a hollow, empty feeling,” added Mooney. “You feel like as great of a season it was it didn’t have that cherry on top, or that opportunity to advance. So that really leaves you wanting for more.”

No more games. No chance to make history. Whatever Richmond was left to accomplish will always leave the team and fans wondering what might have been.

“A lot of times in sports there’s the next game, the next opportunity, and this really is foreign to all that,” said Mooney. “It’s just something beyond everyone’s control that’s eliminated and taken away.”

