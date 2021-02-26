Thomas Dale starts fast, wins 20th straight over Petersburg, 56-22

THOMAS DALE 56, PETERSBURG 22: The Knights started fast, building a 22-0 lead in less than eight minutes.

It was a 36-6 game at the half.

Thomas Dale has won the last 20 meetings in the series.

MIDLOTHIAN 19, COSBY 0: The Trojans avenged a 14-7 loss from 2019 to the Titans, pitching the program’s first shutout since 2015.

Maxx Lawton’s 37-yard field goal gave Midlothian the 3-0 halftime lead.

The Trojans added on with a 3-yard touchdown run by Jalen Rembert in the third quarter and a 1-yard Ashby Berry TD early in the fourth quarter.

POWHATAN 17, L.C. BIRD 0: The Indians beat the Skyhawks for just the second time in school history and first time since 1981.

Powhatan led 7-0 at the half on a muddy field and extended their lead with a third-quarter field goal and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

HANOVER 20, MECHANICSVILLE 19: The Hawks scored a touchdown and a 2-point conversion in overtime to win.

Hanover tied the game with 3:06 to go to force overtime, then Mechanicsville scored on its possession in overtime and made the extra point.

Hanover, though, went for the win after its OT touchdown and were successful.

