Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech aim to slow No. 25 Liberty on offense

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Make no mistake, Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente isn’t taking Liberty’s offense lightly.

Far from it.

“Malik Willis is phenomenal, running it, throwing it,” Fuente said of the No. 25 Flames’ quarterback. “They’ve got running backs that are big and powerful. They’ve got some that are small and fast. They’ve got wideouts, I mean, they are putting tons of points on the board. They’re incredibly explosive.”

Liberty’s road win over Syracuse, the program’s first over an ACC program, was an eye-opener, too.

“They beat the brakes off one ACC team already,” Fuente said.

The Hokies hope that when the final whistle blows after Saturday’s noon kickoff, they won’t make it two.