Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech begin 2020 college football practices

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Justin Fuente’s Virginia Tech Hokies started their fall practices on Friday.

They will have to come together quickly.

Already dealing with the challenges of losing most of their spring practices and summer workouts, Fuente will have to have his team ready to play an ACC game right out of the gate against NC State in Blacksburg on Sept. 12.

“Not a lot of time to work the kinks out. That’s the first thing that jumped into my mind,” Fuente said of his reaction to the schedule, released earlier this week. “I knew it was going to be like that for several weeks. I knew it was going to look something like that. But I’m mostly just grateful to have one.”

Having the Wolfpack, and then rival Virginia at home the following week, in their sights has been helpful to the Hokies.

“These kids and coaches become creatures of habit and structure. To say that we haven’t had that would be an understatement. I’ve sensed a little more energy and, I don’t know if relief was the right word, but excitement or lower anxiety levels with the fact that there was a name on the schedule and not just a date. That was the biggest thing to me,” Fuente said.