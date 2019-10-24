Justin Verlander’s former coach looks back at his time in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — With Justin Verlander looking to add another World Series to his already impressive resume, it’s hard not to think back to his time at Goochland High School.

Bryan Gordon was Verlander’s high school baseball coach and knew from the beginning that he was a special talent.

“He came here as a freshman and played varsity baseball,” said former Goochland baseball coach Bryan Gordon. “I knew he had a talent.”

Justin Verlander’s 4 years were impressive and got the attention of Old Dominion University where he would attend and have success.

“After his last ballgame I just told him you’re going to get better because the people around you are going to be better,” said Gordon about Verlander’s high school career ending. “And sure enough he went on to Old Dominion, had four hundred something strikeouts…and the next thing you know he gets drafted.”

Verlander was the 2nd overall pick by the Detroit Tigers in 2004 MLB draft and spent most of his career with Detroit before being traded to the Houston Astros in 2017. Later that season he would win the World Series.

So how long could Verlander still play for? Gordon thinks he has many years left.

“He’s trying to go into the 40s,” said Gordon. “I believe he can.”