Kansas withdraws from Big 12 basketball tournament due to positive COVID-19 test

Kansas guard Dajuan Harris (3) drives on Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men’s tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Kansas University men’s basketball team has bowed out of the Big 12 tournament following a positive COVID-19 test among its team Friday morning.

The Jayhawks (20-8, 12-6 Big 12) were scheduled to play the Texas Longhorns in the semifinals of the conference tournament Friday night at 9:30 p.m.

“Kansas will remain in Kansas City in preparation for the NCAA Tournament following the health and safety protocols set by Kansas Team Health,” a Kansas athletics statement said.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid. We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time.”

Texas (18-7, 11-6 Big 12) advances to the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.

The news of Kansas’s departure from postseason play comes on the heels of the University of Virginia pulling out of their scheduled ACC tournament semifinal for a positive COVID-19 test as well.

The Cavaliers were set to take on Georgia Tech Friday night. Instead the Yellow Jackets will await either Florida State or North Carolina in Saturday’s title game, while Virginia heads home to Charlottesville.

UVA’s status for the beginning of next week’s NCAA tournament remains up in the air.