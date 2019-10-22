1  of  3
Klay Thompson reportedly ‘unlikely’ to play this season

by: KRON Newsroom

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It looks like the Golden State Warriors may have to do without Klay Thompson this season.

In a recent interview, coach Steve Kerr said it is “unlikely” that Thompson would “play this year” as he continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Last month, Warriors general manager Bob Myers apparently said Thompson would be sidelined until at least All-Star break.

Thompson had surgery to repair the torn ACL in July.

The Warriors are set to open their season Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

