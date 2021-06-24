Kristen Hayden breaking new ground for divers of color

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Kristen Hayden finished fourth on the 3-meter springboard at this year’s Olympic Trials for diving and teamed up with Margo O’Meara to place fifth in the 3-meter synchro.

“Being able to be the person on the screen, it’s incredible,” Hayden said. “I was in soaking up every minute of that experience.”

She hopes it’s just the beginning: Hayden forced herself to take a week off, then got right back to training with the goal of making Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Hayden is hoping to provide inspiration to other divers of color.

“It means everything, really, because when I was younger, there was no USA Black female diver that could look to,” Hayden said. “So when I’m diving, I’m not just diving for myself. I’m diving for the future divers that are coming up and saying, ‘I need to be a good role model because they’re gonna look up to me. They’re going to follow what I’m doing.’”

Although Hayden won’t be heading to Tokyo this summer, she’s proud of her performance and says the near-miss will only make her stronger.

“Every battle that I’ve faced, it’s helped me be who I am today because if it was a smooth road, the victory wouldn’t be as sweet,” Hayden said. “I want to be able to get the flag and hold it up and not only for me, hold it up for Diane (Maiese), hold up for Mike Wright, hold it up for all of the diversity that’s going to be coming in after. (I want to) open the door for them.”