Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman reflect on legacy of Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been 20 years since Dale Earnhardt, Sr., died in a crash at the Daytona 500. But his legacy will live on as long as there is NASCAR.

“Dale Earnhardt Sr. He is the Intimidator. There will be nobody else ever like him,” said Kurt Busch, whose first full season overlapped with Earnhardt’s last one. “I only raced against him a few times and, man, when that car was in my mirror, I was like, ‘What do I do? I’ll just pull over, I’m too new and too naive to really even know.'”

Kevin Harvick signed with Richard Childress Racing and was supposed to run a partial schedule next to Earnhardt in 2001. He said that Earnhardt’s competitive spirit made that decision easy.

“He could figure out how to win a race and sometimes it was with his front bumper. But, you know, that’s why we liked to watch him, right?

Earnhardt’s death saved lives in the future as NASCAR made driver safety a priority.

Ryan Newman survived a horrible accident in last year’s race at the superspeedway.

“The reality is, the start of my crash was really no different than the start of his crash,” Newman said. “I can see the progression that we’ve had from the safety standpoint.