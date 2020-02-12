Kurt Busch: Patience, luck, team are keys at Daytona

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Kurt Busch is one of NASCAR’s most experienced and successful drivers.

In an exclusive interview with WRIC, the 2004 Cup champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner talked about what it takes to win the ‘Great American Race’, which will be held for the 62nd time on Sunday.

“Patience is number one. Lady Luck is right in the mix as well. But having a great team and a great team effort as far as pit stops and drafting, as far as the engine build, you’ve got to have it all to win Daytona,” Busch said. “We’ll give a shot.”

Busch’s first Daytona 500, in 2001, included a memorable meeting with ‘The Intimidator’, Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

“I thought I was minding my own business in the middle lane,” Busch said. “This black ‘3’ car comes scraping by my right side, and I’m like, ‘Man, what did I do?’ And then he’s flipping me off. I’m like, ‘Man, I must have screwed up big.’ And that’s what it is as a rookie at Daytona. The veterans are going to tell you what you messed up on.”

Busch has usually raced well at Daytona. In addition to his win three years ago, he has four top-10 finishes since 2013.