Landon Cassill readying for digital Richmond NASCAR race

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The physical Richmond Raceway is quiet for now, but the digital one will be front and center on Sunday, April 19.

Landon Cassill and the other drivers on the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will take on the challenge of bringing home the virtual checkered flag.For Cassill, iRacing in a simulator is as close as it comes to really driving on the track.

“From a software perspective, the physics are very good,” Cassill said. “They have a very good scan of the race tracks and the cars and the modeling. What you don’t have that is physical threat where, if something happens, you can get hurt.”

What’s the biggest challenge that the digital track will provide?“In any race car, in the real world or the virtual world, braking and corner entry is such a huge aspect of what makes a car goes fast,” Cassill said. “It’s going to take me several hours of training over the course of the week to develop that feel.”

And when the drivers physically return to Richmond after the COVID-19 outbreak, Cassill will be just as excited.

“I’ve had some great runs. In the Xfinity series, I’ve had some really good runs as well,” Cassill said.

“It’s been a track that’s been really good to me. A lot of tire falloff, a lot of tire management seems to play in my favorite. I’ve just enjoyed every race that I go.