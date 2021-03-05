Late field goal lifts Midlothian over Clover Hill, 10-9

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Maxx Lawton hit a 37-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to give the Midlothian Trojans a 10-9 win over the Clover Hill Cavaliers on Friday night.

After a scoreless first half, Midlothian struck first on a 4-yard rush by Ashby Berry with 10:26 left in the third quarter. Lawton added the extra point.

Clover Hill answered with eight seconds left in the period on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Reece Hamilton to Corie Addo, but the kick failed, keeping the Trojans in front, 7-6.

Clover Hill took a 9-7 lead on Tyler Lee’s 31-yard field goal with 6:14 to go in the game, but Lawton delivered the winning boot.

Cooper Meads completed 13 of 23 passes for 167 yards for Midlothian and Jalen Rembert added 25 carries for 59 yards on the ground.

Hamilton also passed for 167 yards in defeat, 115 of those going to Jaden Jennings. Reggie Carter carried 22 times for 91 yards for the Cavaliers.