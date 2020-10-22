LC Bird’s Rayshard Ashby a constant during uncertainty for Virginia Tech

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No. 19 Virginia Tech has been hit hard by COVID-19 early in this season.

But one constant has been senior LC Bird alum Rayshard Ashby, who is second on the team in tackles after a second-team All-ACC season last year.

“I have confidence in every guy that came in and stepped in and I never really batted an eye, never really thought too much about who was stepping in and who wasn’t,” Ashby said. “I’ve seen them work, day in and day out, and how much they put into it and I know they can play.”

Ashby knows there is still room to grow in his own game.

“I’ve played okay, definitely can get better,” Ashby said. “I’m just figuring out through the schemes and stuff week to week where I can play and where I sometimes have to wait and just fit inside the defense, but definitely just getting off blocks, using my hands more, a lot of ways I think I can improve right now.”

Ashby and the Hokies have benefitted from playing against their own team’s offense in practice.

“We know how it would give us fits if we were on defense, so it’s just definitely amazing to see,” Ashby said. “It definitely helps us in practice just going against the backs we have, the O-line we have, and just everything, just competing against those guys because they’re a big-time offense.

Next up for Virginia Tech is a trip to Wake Forest on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

“Definitely a challenge when you’ve got a fast team like that,” Ashby said. “You don’t want to let them continue to get going. I think the biggest thing with their pace is that we have to be gap-sound and communicate very well in the back end because they’re going to want to hit big plays.”