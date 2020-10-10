Leary, Knight lead Wolfpack past Virginia, 38-21

North Carolina State wide receiver Porter Rooks (14) scores a touchdown against Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Devin Leary threw two touchdown passes and Zonovan Knight ran for 101 yards and two scores, leading North Carolina State to a 38-21 victory over Virginia Saturday.

Leary hit Trent Pennix with a 5-yard scoring pass and Cary Angeline with a 32-yarder as the Wolfpack built a 24-0 lead in the first half.

Knight scored on runs of 35 and 2 yards, the latter cementing the victory with 1:49 to play.

The meeting was just the second between the teams since 2012 and the Cavaliers proved generous hosts.

They threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and had a punt blocked.

