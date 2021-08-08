‘Legendary’ Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

FILE – This is a Jan. 10, 2018, file photo showing former Florida State NCAA college football head coach Bobby Bowden at a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb. Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19 and was home monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive. Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, he had not exhibited symptoms of the virus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has died at 91, the school confirmed on Sunday.

The Hall of Fame college football coach announced he was diagnosed with a terminal medical condition in July.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in a statement released to news outlets, including The Associated Press. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

During his 34 years coaching Florida State, Bowden amassed a 315-98-4 record and built the Seminoles into a national power, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999. He won 357 games during his 40 years in college coaching and was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.