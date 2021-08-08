‘Legendary’ Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has died at 91, the school confirmed on Sunday.
The Hall of Fame college football coach announced he was diagnosed with a terminal medical condition in July.
“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in a statement released to news outlets, including The Associated Press. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”
During his 34 years coaching Florida State, Bowden amassed a 315-98-4 record and built the Seminoles into a national power, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999. He won 357 games during his 40 years in college coaching and was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.