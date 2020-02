RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The Varina Blue Devils didn’t have to go far to find their new head coach.

The school announced Thursday that Marcus Lewis has been promoted from linebackers coach and defensive coordinator.

Congrats to Marcus Lewis, the new Head Coach of Varina Football! Marcus is a ‘01 Varina grad and has been serving on the football staff as LB coach and Def Coord. for the past 12 seasons. Time to work! #VarinaStrong @AthleticsVarina @VHS_BlueDevils @HenricoSchools pic.twitter.com/DxbLd8NhIb — Varina Football (@VarinaFootball) February 13, 2020

Lewis has been on the Blue Devils’ staff for 12 years and is a 2001 graduate of the school.

Varina went 11-3 last year, scoring a school-record 640 points and advancing to the state semifinals.

Lewis replaces Stu Brown, who hung up his whistle after 12 seasons.