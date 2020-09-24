Liberty Flames Athletic Department pushes for equality

Lynchburg, VA(WFXR) — With so much social unrest throughout the country, Liberty University is looking to create positive change not just on campus but throughout the nation – by utilizing their athletics programs.

“You don’t even understand how big that was and we had a team meeting and it just seemed that everybody just grew closer as we got to talking about,” said Liberty Flames junior quarterback Malik Willis.

The Liberty University athletics department launched the Created Equally program. A campaign to help unite the university around a shared commitment of love, equality, and unity.

“It’s a crazy world out here we know that and we can’t forget, even though we’re a team here we can’t forget it’s a big world out here and a lot people aren’t doing what we’re doing,” said Willis.



“We wanted to figure out something that our team can do to raise awareness to that issue and we wanted to make sure that we’re all together on it. We didn’t want the team to be separated in that,” said Liberty Flames offensive lineman Thomas Sargeant.

This season the flames will wear created equally decals and patches on their jerseys and helmets – and while they hope bring about change – the Flames are already seeing the initiative pay off within the athletic department.

“You know it’s awesome especially for all of Liberty athletics to take a hold of that and I know the basketball team, we met with them some and we had dialogue with them and they’re on board with it too,” said Sargeant.

Although created equally is the name of the campaign – it’s the athletes voices that create the change.

“It just brought us closer together as a family just knowing that it doesn’t matter what you look like how tall, how big, and how anything physical with just together as one,” said Willis.

As Liberty University prepares for their home opener this Saturday against Florida International University, they’re looking to not just win – but to make an impact in the community.