Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just over a week after their season finale against nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina was cancelled due to team complications from COVID-19, Liberty University football coach Hugh Freeze has tested positive for the coronavirus himself.

The program broke the news putting out a statement on its Twitter feed Friday morning.

Flames Nation is asked to keep @CoachHughFreeze in your prayers for a speedy recovery.#PrayForCoachFreeze pic.twitter.com/YPfra2h7aX — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) December 11, 2020

“Since learning of the positive test result, Coach Freeze has self-isolated himself and he continues to follow all guidelines set forth by the Liberty University medical staff and local health officials,” the statement read in part.

2020 was the third season Liberty participated in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the top level in NCAA Division I football, as an independent. The Flames produced the best season in program history, going 9-1 and being ranked in the top 25 nationally for the first time.

Liberty played three games this season against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, winning two of them, including a wild come from behind victory against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

The Flames await an invitation to play in a bowl game, which should be announced in the coming weeks. The Flames played in and won their first bowl game in program history in 2019, defeating Georgia Southern 23-16 in the Cure Bowl.

