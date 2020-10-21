Liberty football has momentum after historic win

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Liberty Flames made some history on Saturday, earning the program’s first-ever win over an ACC program.

It wasn’t even close as Liberty went into the Carrier Dome and beat Syracuse, 38-21.

“It’s something that they’ll have in their memory bank for a long, long time,” Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze said. “They’ll be able to tell future kids and their families about those moments. I love those locker rooms after wins like that. They’re a lot of fun.”

The victory also moved Liberty to 5-0 for the first time since 2008. What has been the key to the hot start?

“I would say the confidence of the defense,” Freeze said. “It is very difficult to stop the offenses of today in everything that they do.”

Next up is a home game against Southern Miss, which kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday. After a bye, Liberty will travel to Virginia Tech on November 7.

“Southern Miss is going to be a big challenge for us,” Freeze said.