Liberty football set to return to Cure Bowl to face Coastal Carolina

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Three weeks after Liberty’s regular season ended, the Flames have accepted an invite to the Cure Bowl and will play No. 9 Coastal Carolina at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The game, which will kickoff at noon, marks the second straight appearance in a bowl game for the Flames. Last season, Liberty won its first-ever bowl game against Georgia Southern, 23-16, in the Cure Bowl, capping off its inaugural season playing at the FBS level.

Liberty, ranked 23rd in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, finished the 2020 regular season with a 9-1 record, which included the Flames’ best start in program history, winning the first eight games of the year.

The Flames and Chanticleers were due to meet on Dec. 5th in Conway, S.C. to close out the regular season before COVID-19 issues within the Liberty football program canceled the contest.

Coastal Carolina is 11-0 this season and is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. The Chanticleers were scheduled to face Louisiana in the Sun Belt conference title game last Saturday but COVID-19 issues within the Coastal Carolina program canceled the contest.

