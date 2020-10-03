Liberty moves to 3-0, beats North Alabama 28-7

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Chris Ferguson threw three first-half touchdown passes and Liberty beat North Alabama 28-7.
The Flames have opened their season with three straight home wins.
Ferguson completed 12 of 21 passes for just 64 yards but didn’t throw an interception. Joshua Mack ran for 130 yards on 16 carries for Liberty. Mack’s 46-yard run helped set up a Ferguson 12-yard TD pass to DJ Stubbs. Ferguson added a 7-yard score to Demario Douglas and a 2-yarder to Brody Brumm. Anthony Butler collected his first two interceptions for the Flames, the first inside his own end zone late in the first half.
