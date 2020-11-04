Liberty, Virginia Tech prepare for in-state college football showdown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No. 25 Liberty has rolled to a 6-0 start, but the Flames’ biggest test will come from a trip just up the road.
Virginia Tech (4-2) looms on Saturday at Lane Stadium and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has a healthy respect for the Hokies.
“Excited about this challenge that’s ahead,” Freeze said. “It’s a great opportunity and hopefully our kids will seize it and give it our best performance on Saturday.”
Virginia Tech’s defense is focused on stopping Flames quarterback Malik Willis.
“You have to rush really smart with those guys,” Hokies defensive lineman Justus Reed said. “They’re really athletic and they can move around really well in the pocket.
“It’s a mentality that you have to think about every time you rush. You can’t rush wide or get into any really hard passer’s moves because they can get out at any moment.
The two teams have met just once, with Virginia Tech winning 36-13 in 2016.
Kickoff is at noon.