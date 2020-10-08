Line play, consistency in Bronco Mendenhall’s sights entering Week 3 for Virginia football

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cavaliers suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday at No. 1 Clemson, but there was plenty to build on for Bronco Mendenhall.

One of the Cavaliers’ strengths is its offensive line, which has allowed new starter Brennan Armstrong to develop at quarterback.

Armstrong threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Tigers.

“Brennan is the benefactor right now of probably the best situation he can have of a consistent offensive front while he’s inheriting the reins of being the starting quarterback, and then certainly from there, that allows you to execute more plans and have more multiplicity,” Mendenhall said.

With N.C. State looming on Saturday, Mendenhall wants to see his team capitalize on more of its possessions.

“The percentage of drives that end in touchdowns, our chance to win goes up and the ACC is a competitive league. There’s tons of balance. Every week is difficult. The schedule is unrelenting and the teams that are the most consistent moving the ball and scoring points will have the best outcome,” Mendenhall said.

On defense, the Virginia head coach has been pleased with the improvement of sophomore nose tackle Jowon Briggs.

“I think Jowon is playing at a higher level than he did a year ago. I think the technical and fundamental emphasis that coach (Clint) Sintim is bringing has really helped Jowon in terms of consistency. I think his conditioning has improved and I think his experience over the last year has translated,” Mendenhall said.

Virginia will go for its 10th straight home win on Saturday at 12 p.m.