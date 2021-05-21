Linemen Only Series shines spotlight on offensive, defensive linemen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday’s Linemen Only Series camp at Hermitage will give local high school offensive and defensive linemen a chance to shine.

“If you are good enough, the coaches will find you,” said former Atlee and Old Dominion lineman Nick Clarke, who is the camp director. “That’s always been our motto from high school to college and to the pros. Doesn’t matter if you go play D3 or at Alabama. If you are good enough, they will find you and as long as you put in the work, you will be okay.”

Clarke explains the concept of the camp.

“A lot of times nowadays, offensive and defensive lineman get lost in the shuffle with all of the 7-on-7’s and stuff for QB’s, wide receivers and skill position,” Clarke said. “Our whole goal is to highlight those big guys that really kind of get lost here and there and just compete.

“Our whole attitude and goal towards these camps is to have these kids go out and compete like we used to do at our camps, whether you have five stars or are searching for your first offer. and show that you deserve to go play college football and see what you got,” Clarke said.

Clarke will be joined in the instruction by his high school teammate, Alec Eberle, who played at Florida State, as well as college stars like Richmond’s Kobie Turner and even Rick Leonard from the Washington Football Team.

“It’s funny how things work out,” Eberle said. “You start out at your high school, then end up coming back to the area and helping give back. Now we are leading up to something pretty cool, having a camp that showcases the talent of the offensive line, defensive line guys instead of getting lost in the mix.”

The camp runs from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.