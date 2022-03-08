(STACKER) — It’s no secret that when it comes to football, some states are far more prolific than others. It’s also no secret that Virginia hasn’t traditionally stacked up to the likes of Florida, California and Texas in terms of producing football talent.

That being said, a few of the biggest NFL legends of all time have come from Virginia. Some are well known for having come from the Commonwealth, while others you may be surprised to hear about.

With the 2022 NFL draft slated for April 28-30 in Las Vegas, here’s a look at first-round draft picks from Virginia. Since this list is first-round picks only, you won’t see many of Virginia’s most well-known NFL players such as Russell Wilson, Kam Chancellor, Tyrod Taylor, Plaxico Burress, DeAngelo Hall or the Barber brothers. With that in mind, keep an eye on players that go in the later rounds this year, too.

NFL first-round draft picks from Virginia

.#10. Larry Burton (WR)

– Born: Northampton, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 1975

– Drafted by: New Orleans Saints

– University: Purdue

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#9. Ricky Hunley (LB)

– Born: Petersburg, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 1984

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– University: Arizona

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Thomas Jones (RB)

– Born: Big Stone Gap, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 2000

– Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

– University: Virginia

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (1 Pro Bowls)

#7. Josh Allen (LB)

– Born: Cumberland County, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 2019

– Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

– University: Kentucky

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (1 Pro Bowls)

#6. Kenny Easley (DB)

– Born: Chesapeake, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– University: UCLA

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (5 Pro Bowls)

#5. Clelin Ferrell (DE)

– Born: Richmond, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 2019

– Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

– University: Clemson

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from Virginia over the last 20 years

#4. Shawn Springs (DB)

– Born: Williamsburg, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 1997

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– University: Ohio St.

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (1 Pro Bowls)

#3. Lawrence Taylor (LB)

– Born: Williamsburg, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– University: North Carolina

– Years as a starter in NFL: 13 (10 Pro Bowls)

#2. Bruce Smith (DE)

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1985

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– University: Virginia Tech

– Years as a starter in NFL: 18 (11 Pro Bowls)

#1. Michael Vick (QB)

– Born: Newport News, Virginia

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2001

– Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

– University: Virginia Tech

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (4 Pro Bowls)

METHODOLOGY

Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks born in Virginia since 1970 using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.