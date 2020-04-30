Little League World Series canceled for 1st time

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Little League World Series has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a thorough assessment of the impact the devastating COVID-19 pandemic has had on 6,500 community-based Little League programs in 84 countries and based upon the direction of governmental and public health authorities, and in consultation with medical professionals and our Board of Directors, Little League International has made the difficult and disappointing decision to cancel its seven World Series tournaments and their respective regional qualifying events,” Little League International said in a statement.

Local and state organizations are permitted to hold events should they choose to do so after May 11.