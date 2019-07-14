Local football coaches teach kids how to properly tackle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY — Local football coaches met Saturday at L.C. Byrd High School to learn how to teach proper tackling.

An 8News investigation in May found that kids were getting injured in practice more than in actual gameplay.

The Chesterfield Quarterback League partnered with “USA Football” to offer the class

One trainer told 8New he’s seen improvement over the years.

“We’re still doing really well on the field,” said USA Football master trainer Don Lindberger.

“We have less injuries,” Linderger added. “A lot of it is just common sense like when you have you contact? Why are you having contact? Like that type of deal. But I just see it growing.”

Six hundred coaches were certified across the country Saturday.