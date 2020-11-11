Local high school athletes sign letters-of-intent for college

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday, November 11 is National Signing Day for high school athletes to play in college.
The following is a list of local athletes who signed letters-of-intent:
COLLEGIATE SCHOOLSara Bartzen, women’s field hockey, William & MaryHallie Brost,women’s field hockey, Ohio StateTate Crawford, women’s lacrosse, Davidson
Helena Huff, women’s tennis, College of CharlestonHaley Jenkins, women’s lacrosse, James MadisonMac MacDonald, men’s basketball, Navy
ST. CATHERINE’S Sophia Connell, women’s soccer, DenisonClaire Horner, women’s lacrosse, Washington & LeeEllie Horner, women’s lacrosse, CornellAlexa Macaulay, women’s lacrosse, TrinityQuinn Menger, women’s volleyball, Penn StateEmma Mitchell, women’s track & field, Washington & LeeJordyn Travis, women’s field hockey, DrexelTatum Walsh, women’s golf, James MadisonCharlotte Wishnack, women’s swimming, Williams