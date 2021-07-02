Local referee shortage looms ahead of 2021 football season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sports are getting back to normal, day by day.

But the greater inventory of games also means there is an increased need for officials.

That’s a concern, according to Tyron Hicks of the Central Virginia Football Officials Association.

“Over the last 10 or 15 years, there are more schools in the Richmond area being built. We have to account for those,” Hicks said. “There are a lot more middle schools being built. But the number of officials on the field has been stagnant and in addition to that we are getting older, so what we are looking for is a lot of young people to come out and try it. They may like it, so we want to try and bring them out to the football field.”

For more information, or to sign up to become an official, visit the association’s website at cvfoa.org.