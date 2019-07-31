Local roller hockey players fall short in quest for State Wars tourney title

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several local roller hockey players helped Virginia to a second-place finish in the nation at the State Wars tournament in Fort Wayne, Ind. this week.

Virginia out-shot New York in Tuesday’s championship game, 25-7, but lost by a 2-1 final.

Players from Cosby, Hermitage, and Monacan were on the roster of players from all around the Commonwealth.

The tournament featured 296 teams from 11 countries. Virginia beat teams from Pennsylvania, Colorado, Southern California and France and tied Colombia in the 2002 ‘A’ Division.