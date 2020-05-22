Skip to content
8News
Richmond
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Business
Coronavirus
Politics
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News Digital Exclusives
Send a news tip to iReport8
Top Stories
Where to get free COVID-19 testing in Chesterfield
Video
Local counties tackle fight against discrimination in ‘Know Your Rights’ campaign
‘Real Richmond History’: RPS to offer new course to students this fall
Video
Death investigation underway after body found in Henrico County
Video
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Local Temperature & Heat Index
Current Conditions
StormTracker 8 Weather University
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Virtual Town Hall: Virginia Responds
Digital Desk
8News Digital Exclusives
8News En Español
DATABASE: Paycheck Protection Program loans for Va. businesses
DIGITAL SPECIAL: COVID-19 and Health Equity in Virginia
Border Report Tour
Lottery
Horoscopes
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Community
Nominate a Frontline Fighter
Let RVA Know You’re Open For Business!
Remarkable Women
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
Jobs
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
NFL Virtual Draft
Washington Redskins
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
Experts
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Real Estate Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Win dinner for two at Tarrant’s West
Enter to win the Grocery Sweepstakes
Enter to Win Dance Lessons
Enter the Senior Send Off
Contest Winners
About Us
Work for Us
Contact Us
Rescan your TV
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Death investigation underway after body found in Henrico County
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Trial for Henrico man charged in death of VCU administrator pushed back until November
2
of
/
2
Local Sports
‘It’s been challenging’: As sports camps return, organizations like Soccer Shots hope to increase engagement
Video
Fredericksburg to host Washington Nationals’ alternate training site
Northam backs push to change Washington Redskins’ name
Video
Controversy resurfaces over whether to change the name Redskins’
Video
Washington Redskins to conduct ‘thorough review’ of team name
Video
More Local Sports Headlines
Richmond Kickers 2020 schedule format released
Richmond Flying Squirrels CEO Chuck Domino steps down, Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell promoted
Video
No Minor League Baseball season means teams, players face uncertain future and financial loss
Video
University of Richmond releases plan for football, basketball players to return July 15
‘Great passion, great enthusiasm, great intensity’: Super Bowl champ Vernon Dean remembers Joe Bugel
Video
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Death investigation underway after body found in Henrico County
Video
COVID-19 causing nationwide coin shortage
Frustration with order to remove American flag from Richmond construction site mounts: ‘It’s a state building, protect it’
Video
POLICE: Child drowns at Virginia Beach oceanfront hotel
Teens lead Virginia State Police on high-speed chase in stolen car
Don't Miss
Where is my stimulus check? 8News answers your questions
Video
Contest: Win dinner for two at Tarrant’s West
Enter to win the Grocery Sweepstakes
Contest: Enter to Win Dance Lessons
Contest: Senior Send Off
More Don't Miss
Local Events