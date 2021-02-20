8Sports Week 1 high school football schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After an extended offseason following the 2019 Virginia High School League football championships, a new season is ready to kick off on Monday.

Some area schools will be in action Monday, while others will kick off Friday night, Feb. 26.

8Sports has you covered throughout the football season. Let’s take a look at the slate of Week 1 games featuring Richmond area schools.

Monday, Feb. 22

HOME AWAY TIME Caroline Co. Eastern View 6 p.m. Albemarle Goochland 6:30 p.m. Varina Hermitage 7 p.m. Mills Godwin Douglas Freeman 7 p.m. Glen Allen J.R. Tucker 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

HOME AWAY TIME Goochland Amelia Co. 1 p.m. Courtland Caroline Co. 1 p.m. Petersburg Thomas Dale 2 p.m. Deep Run J.R. Tucker 2 p.m. Douglas Freeman Glen Allen 2 p.m. Henrico Varina 2 p.m. Highland Springs Mills Godwin 3 p.m. Hanover Mechanicsville 6 p.m. Hopewell Colonial Heights 7 p.m. Jamestown New Kent 7 p.m. L.C. Bird Powhatan 7 p.m. Manchester Monacan 7 p.m. Prince George Dinwiddie 7 p.m. Atlee Patrick Henry 7 p.m. Cosby Midlothian 7 p.m. Matoaca Meadowbrook 7 p.m. Clover Hill James River 7 p.m.

The regular season will run through April 2. The playoffs will begin the following week, and the state championships are scheduled for May 1.