8Sports Week 1 high school football schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After an extended offseason following the 2019 Virginia High School League football championships, a new season is ready to kick off on Monday.
Some area schools will be in action Monday, while others will kick off Friday night, Feb. 26.
8Sports has you covered throughout the football season. Let’s take a look at the slate of Week 1 games featuring Richmond area schools.
Monday, Feb. 22
|HOME
|AWAY
|TIME
|Caroline Co.
|Eastern View
|6 p.m.
|Albemarle
|Goochland
|6:30 p.m.
|Varina
|Hermitage
|7 p.m.
|Mills Godwin
|Douglas Freeman
|7 p.m.
|Glen Allen
|J.R. Tucker
|7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26
|HOME
|AWAY
|TIME
|Goochland
|Amelia Co.
|1 p.m.
|Courtland
|Caroline Co.
|1 p.m.
|Petersburg
|Thomas Dale
|2 p.m.
|Deep Run
|J.R. Tucker
|2 p.m.
|Douglas Freeman
|Glen Allen
|2 p.m.
|Henrico
|Varina
|2 p.m.
|Highland Springs
|Mills Godwin
|3 p.m.
|Hanover
|Mechanicsville
|6 p.m.
|Hopewell
|Colonial Heights
|7 p.m.
|Jamestown
|New Kent
|7 p.m.
|L.C. Bird
|Powhatan
|7 p.m.
|Manchester
|Monacan
|7 p.m.
|Prince George
|Dinwiddie
|7 p.m.
|Atlee
|Patrick Henry
|7 p.m.
|Cosby
|Midlothian
|7 p.m.
|Matoaca
|Meadowbrook
|7 p.m.
|Clover Hill
|James River
|7 p.m.
The regular season will run through April 2. The playoffs will begin the following week, and the state championships are scheduled for May 1.