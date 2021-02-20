8Sports Week 1 high school football schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After an extended offseason following the 2019 Virginia High School League football championships, a new season is ready to kick off on Monday.

Some area schools will be in action Monday, while others will kick off Friday night, Feb. 26.

8Sports has you covered throughout the football season. Let’s take a look at the slate of Week 1 games featuring Richmond area schools.

Monday, Feb. 22

HOMEAWAYTIME
Caroline Co.Eastern View6 p.m.
AlbemarleGoochland6:30 p.m.
VarinaHermitage7 p.m.
Mills GodwinDouglas Freeman7 p.m.
Glen AllenJ.R. Tucker7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

HOMEAWAYTIME
GoochlandAmelia Co.1 p.m.
CourtlandCaroline Co.1 p.m.
PetersburgThomas Dale2 p.m.
Deep RunJ.R. Tucker2 p.m.
Douglas FreemanGlen Allen2 p.m.
HenricoVarina2 p.m.
Highland SpringsMills Godwin3 p.m.
HanoverMechanicsville6 p.m.
HopewellColonial Heights7 p.m.
JamestownNew Kent7 p.m.
L.C. BirdPowhatan7 p.m.
ManchesterMonacan7 p.m.
Prince GeorgeDinwiddie7 p.m.
AtleePatrick Henry7 p.m.
CosbyMidlothian7 p.m.
MatoacaMeadowbrook7 p.m.
Clover HillJames River7 p.m.

The regular season will run through April 2. The playoffs will begin the following week, and the state championships are scheduled for May 1.

