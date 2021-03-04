A10 men’s basketball tournament underway in Richmond with COVID-19 guidelines in place

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Atlantic 10 basketball tournament is officially underway in Richmond which means over the course of the next two weeks, hundreds of players and support staff from more than a dozen universities will be in the River City.

Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond are co-hosting the men’s tournament with VCU hosting the women’s tournament next week. The first four rounds of the men’s tournament are set to take place March 3-6 in Richmond with the women’s tournament slated for March 10-14 at the Siegel Center.

VCU has implemented a number of COVID-19 guidelines for both players and spectators.

Teams will be assigned both a meeting and meal room, and hotel guests will not be allowed on the floor where a team is staying.

Athletes will also undergo daily COVID-19 testing.

If a player, coach, training staff or referee tests positive, the team would be subject to quarantine and contact tracing. VCU adds the situations would be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Under Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order, indoor entertainment venues are still capped at 250 people which means tickets will not be sold to the public. Only team’s family and friends will be allowed in the arena.

The conference decided to split games between the Siegel Center and U of R’s Robins Center so courts can be sanitized between games.