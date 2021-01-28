A10 Men’s Basketball Tournament will give Richmond big exposure

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RVA has been selected to host the Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament this March.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but it will have a new home this year.

“We’re sorry for New York, but it’s real fine for us because the prestige is national television,” said Jack Berry, President and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism.

VCU and University of Richmond will each host games in the tournament. The River City was chosen because of the arenas’ close proximity to each other.

“We’re quite the destination. We’re easy to drive to, we have great facilities, great hotels, great restaurants,” Berry told 8News.

The conference has not yet made a decision about spectators attending the games.

“Right now, the only way we can compute the economic impact would be with the teams and the coaches and the trainers,” said Berry.

He said the men’s tournament, combined with the A10 Women’s Basketball Tournament, which is being held in Richmond the week before, should generate about $300,000 in revenue as things stand right now.

“But if the fans are allowed, then that raises the stakes quite significantly. We’re a couple months away from March Madness and we’re optimistic that the fans will be allowed to attend,” Berry said.

Local businesses like sports bar Wood & Iron are ready for either option.

“If they do allow fans, that’s fantastic. If they don’t, of course we’ll have it televised,” said Manager Constance Turko.

Turko said the thought of teams, and potentially fans, coming to Richmond is exciting.

“I really think that this would be wonderful for Richmond, and not just our location. It’s good for the whole industry,” she said.

The A10 Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 2 to 7. The Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 10 to 14.