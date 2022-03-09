WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The 2022 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament kicked off today at the Capital One Center in Washington, D.C., but the bye-earning Virginia Commonwealth University Rams and University of Richmond Spiders could only sit and watch as their fates were decided.

The eyes of all A10 fans across Richmond and Henrico County were on the 11-seed Rhode Island Rams (yes, also the Rams) and 14-seed Duquesne Dukes, as the winner would move on to face Richmond tomorrow.

At 14-15, the victorious Rhode Island had the best-looking squad on the lowly bottom four playing today. If 6-23 Duquesne could have pulled off the upset, it would have been a welcome surprise for the Spiders, whose veteran team was highly regarded to start the year, but greatly disappointing with a 19-12 overall record to end the regular season.

Of course, if the Spiders are able to emerge victorious from their matchup against Rhode Island tomorrow, they face the red-hot VCU Rams in the quarterfinals Friday. After getting rocked at home by 30 against Dayton on Feb. 2, the VCU won eight of their remaining nine games, including 20+ point victories against Richmond and St. Bonaventure — two teams they’re likely to face in this week’s tournament.

The 3-seed VCU Rams are expected to cruise past whatever team they go up against in the quarterfinal round, but the real opponents for them will come after. The most likely team to go up against VCU in the semifinals is the aforementioned Dayton, who edged VCU out for the 2-seed with one more non-conference win.

If VCU makes it past Dayton, the two most likely teams to stand between them and the A10 championship are the 4-seed St. Bonaventure and 1-seed Davidson. St. Bonaventure was dominant in 2021, ending the year with an easy win against VCU in the 2021 conference championship. Though they haven’t lived up to expectations this year, the Bonnies have regained that championship form as of late and look to be a formidable opponent against the Rams.

Truly, the team to beat in 2022 are the Davidson Wildcats. Sporting the most complete roster in the conference, the Wildcats combine lethal shooting with one of the most efficient offenses in college basketball. Having only lost three conference games this year, the Wildcats look to be the favorite in any given A10 matchup.

If either the Richmond Spiders or VCU Rams are unable to go all the way this week, their fates in this year’s NCAA tournament are subject to the whims of those behind the AP Poll.