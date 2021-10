Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) walks toward the locker room after he was injured during the first period of the team’s NHL preseason hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is questionable to play in the Washington Capitals season opener against the New York Rangers on Wednedsay night.

Ovechkin is considered day to day with a lower-body injury.

The longtime captain was injured early in Washington’s preseason finale last week after bumping into Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny.

The Capitals put top center Nicklas Backstrom on long-term injured reserve. That means he’ll miss at least the first 10 games of the season.