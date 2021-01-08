Alex Smith grateful for 2nd opportunity as Washington Football Team prepares for playoff matchup with Tampa Bay

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just returning to the field would have been enough for Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith.

After all, he nearly lost his life as well as his football career when he suffered a horrific leg injury against the Houston Texans two years ago.

“I don’t think I would have been disappointed if I’d have attempted this and tried it and I didn’t get where I am today,” Smith said. “I think it was the pursuit and the attitude towards that that mattered.”

Smith has not only returned, but excelled, winning five starts in a row.

Four came before a calf injury sidelined him for two weeks and the fifth came last week, when Washington clinched the NFC East title and its first playoff berth in five years by beating Philadelphia.

“It’s been fun. My kids love football, they love game days. Obviously, it’s been different this year with not having them there. They have to cheer from home,” Smith said.

They’ll be doing just that on Saturday night as Washington takes on Tampa Bay at 8:15 p.m. at FedEx Field.