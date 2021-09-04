Area D-II and D-III football roundup: VSU, VUU, Hampden-Sydney fall, Randolph-Macon victorious in season openers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2021 college football season was in full swing on Saturday, and Richmond’s NCAA Division II and Division III teams were all in action.

Virginia State, Virginia Union and Hampden-Sydney all came up short in their efforts to open the new campaign on a high note, while Randolph-Macon broke through for a season-opening victory.

Below is a roundup of area D-II and D-III football games.

HAMPTON 42, VIRGINIA UNION 28

A Khalid Morris touchdown pass to Rodney McKay from five yards helped the Panthers take a one-point lead going into halftime, but the Pirates managed to score three fourth quarter touchdowns to put the game on ice.

The game was tied at 21 after three quarters, and a Morris touchdown pass to Desmond Smith leveled things at 28 with just over 11 minutes remaining in regulation. But VUU just ran out of steam in the end.

Morris threw for 271 yards and the two scores for the Panthers. Charles Hall led VUU in receiving with 182 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers take on Valdosta State at home on Sept. 11. Kickoff is 5 p.m.

LENOIR-RHYNE 48, VIRGINIA STATE 7

The Bears had no issues getting by the Trojans on Saturday, as VSU dropped its season opener at home.

RANDOLPH-MACON 31, DICKINSON 21

The No. 17-ranked Yellow Jackets overcame an 11-point first quarter deficit to down the Red Devils in a thrilling season opener.

Holden Hodge’s three-yard touchdown run put R-MC out front for good with just over eight minutes to play in the third quarter.

Dickinson cut the deficit to three points early in the final quarter of play, but the Yellow Jackets managed to eat up over six minutes of clock on a drive that culminated in Nick Hale scoring the touchdown that put the game on ice with just over five minutes remaining in regulation.

Quarterback Presley Egbers was 14 of 21 for 163 yards and a touchdown for R-MC. Justin DeLeon led all Yellow Jackets receivers with 123 yards. Joey Hunt was Randolph-Macon’s leading rusher with 64 yards and a touchdown.

R-MC is back in action on Sept. 11 when Catholic University comes to Ashland for a 1 p.m. contest.

BALDWIN WALLACE 45, HAMPDEN-SYDNEY 24

The Tigers just didn’t have the offense to keep up with the scoring pace of the visiting Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon.

H-SC was outscored 35-17 over the final three quarters. The Tigers struggled on third down, converting on 5 of 13 third down plays.

Hampden-Sydney quarterback Tanner Bernard was 12 of 18 for 127 yards and a touchdown. Dillon Costello led all Tigers receivers with 76 yards and a touchdown, while Josh Jones led the Tigers on the ground with 78 rushing yards and a touchdown.

H-SC takes on Widener next on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

OTHER STATEWIDE COLLEGE FOOTBALL HEADLINES

Virginia Tech beat No. 10 North Carolina in front of a packed Lane Stadium on Friday

JMU cruised past Morehead State in Harrisonburg on Saturday

Defending SoCon champion VMI handled Davidson in Lexington

UVA shut out William & Mary at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville Saturday night

Liberty University opened the 2021 campaign with a convincing victory over Campbell