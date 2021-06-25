Area schools competing for VHSL spring state championships on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six Richmond area high school teams will be taking to the field on Saturday in Virginia High School League (VHSL) state championship games.

Hardware in baseball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and softball will be on the line as the spring season will officially come to an end.

The state championship schedules are below:

BASEBALL

Class 4

Hanover at Broad Run, 3 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 5

Douglas Freeman at Riverside, Noon

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 5

Riverside at Douglas Freeman, Noon

SOFTBALL

Class 6

South County at Cosby, 1 p.m.

Class 4

Amherst County at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Class 3

Rustburg at New Kent, 3 p.m.

Tickets are available for all these state championship games. To buy tickets, CLICK HERE.