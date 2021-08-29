Armando Bacot, Tar Heels star, sponsors local basketball clinic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Sunday, local students got a chance to attend a basketball clinic sponsored by DTLR (Downtown Locker Room), a national fashion retailer, and Armando Bacot, a former Trinity Episcopal School standout and NCAA student-athlete playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

According to Jordan Davis, regional community outreach manager for DTLR, the organizers also distribtued “bookbags that were provided by Top Floor, DTLR, and some of our other sponsors.”

“We also have school supplies going in the bookbags, we have some health items such as face masks, and things of that nature,” Davis said.

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

Bacot originally hails from Richmond, and he said that inspired him to take part in the clinic, “That’s one of the main things I want to do, is just give back to my community.”

But up until very recently, Bacot wouldn’t have been allowed to lend his name to the free clinic under NCAA rules regulating Name, Image, and Likeness or NIL.

Those rules were amended just this year to give student athletes like Bacot the right to pursue paid sponsorships and endorsement deals. But Bacot says the NIL rule change has opened up opportunities beyond just making money.

“It’s not all about money, just being able to use my name and likeness to sponsor kids through sponsors to come to this camp for free just feels great,” said Bacot.