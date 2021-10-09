Armstrong rallies UVa late to 34-33 comeback over Louisville

Louisville defensive back Greedy Vance (21) and defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (12) coverage on Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Virginia won 34-33. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 487 yards, capping that performance with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Grant Misch with 22 seconds left to give the Cavaliers a stunning 34-33 comeback victory over Louisville.

Armstrong completed 40-of-60 passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Cavaliers led 13-10 at halftime, but they gave up 20 points in the third quarter. Louisville mounted its comeback behind junior running back Hassan Hall, who ran for 162 yards on 14 carries.

Louisville had a final chance but James Turner’s 49-yard field goal attempt as time expired sailed left.