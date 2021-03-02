Atlantic 10 Tournament brackets set

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2021 Atlantic 10 Tournament fields in both men’s and women’s basketball have been set following Monday’s final day of the regular season.

Preliminary rounds through the semifinal rounds of the men’s tournament will take place at VCU’s Siegel Center and the University of Richmond’s Robins Center, with the conference championship game taking place on Sunday, March 14 at the University of Dayton Arena. The women’s basketball tournament will be held March 10-14 at the Siegel Center.

St. Bonaventure won the men’s regular season championship, while Dayton is the women’s regular season champion.

On the men’s side, Richmond will open tournament play on Thursday at the Siegel Center at 11 a.m. The 8th-seeded Spiders will play the 9-seed Duquesne, and that game can be watched on NBCSN. VCU, by virtue of being one of the top four seeds, earned a bye into the quarterfinals. The Rams await the winner of the 7-10 matchup between Dayton and Rhode Island. Tip-off for VCU’s game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Siegel Center and can also be seen on NBCSN.

The semifinal games will be played on Saturday at the Siegel Center. The championship game on March 14 will tip off at 1 p.m. and air on CBS.

On the women’s side, VCU is the 5-seed and Richmond is the 6-seed. The Rams will play the winner of the 12-13 matchup between Davidson and St. Bonaventure on Thursday, March 11 at 2 p.m. The Spiders await the winner of the 11 vs. 14 game between George Washington and George Mason. That game is set for 8 p.m. on March 11. Both VCU and Richmond’s games will be available to watch on ESPN+.

The first three rounds of the women’s tournament can be seen on ESPN+. The semifinals on March 13 will air on CBS Sports Network, and the championship on Sunday, March 14 can be seen on ESPNU.