HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — About 350 youth baseball players, coaches and family members will be coming to Henrico County for the Babe Ruth Baseball 13-Year-Old World Series in mid-August.

The event will be held from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 at RF&P Park and is hosted by the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association. GAYAA will also field a team against nine other qualifiers across the United States, according to a release by Henrico County.

The Babe Ruth Baseball 13-Year-Old World Series was hosted four other times in the past 15 years — including 2007, 2011, 2014 and 2017.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association and Babe Ruth Baseball to bring one of its signature championship tournaments the 13-Year-Old World Series back to Henrico,” said Dennis Bickmeier, executive director of the Henrico County Sports and Entertainment Authority. “This is a magical, family-friendly event that not only captures the exuberance of youth baseball but also promises all the action and excitement of the great American game.”

Check-in for all teams will be Wednesday, Aug. 10. There will be social gatherings, opening ceremonies and an on-field presentation of the 1993 movie, “Rookie of the Year,” on Thursday, Aug. 11.

The games will begin Friday, Aug. 12 and will continue through Friday, Aug. 19 with Saturday, Aug. 20 being reserved as a rain date.

All games are open to the public, according to Henrico County. A livestream of the games will be available through the HiCast Sports Network and a full tournament schedule will be posted on Glen Allen Sports’ website.