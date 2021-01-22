Baseball Hall of Famer, former all-time home run leader Hank Aaron has died

Former Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron died Friday according to multiple news outlets. He was 86 years old.

Aaron leaves behind a legacy on and off the baseball field as one of the sport’s great gentlemen and ambassadors. He rose to prominence at the height of the Civil Rights Movement in the deep south, and eventually passed Babe Ruth on Major League Baseball’s all-time home run list in 1974 amid threats of violence.

Aaron finished his baseball career with 755 home runs, 2,297 runs batted in and 6,856 total bases. Even if you removed all of Aaron’s 755 homers, he would still have over 3,000 career hits – one of the sport’s top offensive career accomplishments.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York in 1982.