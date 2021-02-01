Bass Pro Shops establishes amateur fishing championship

(WRIC) – Bass Pro Shops is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021, and as part of the celebration, the retailer has announced plans for a new amateur fishing tournament.

The Johnny Morris Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships will take place from March 13 through November 19 and will feature qualifying events across the country leading into the grand championship at Table Rock Lake in Missouri, where one team will be awarded $1 million.

The aim of the tournament is to raise money for conservation efforts benefiting fishing habitats. A minimum of $1 million will be given in support of The National Fish Habitat Initiative. One-third of all entry fees will directly support the project. Toyota is also pledging to support the endeavor.

“This tournament is our way of giving thanks and rewarding our customers with the chance to land the catch of a lifetime,” said Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops. “Beyond offering the ultimate prize in fishing, we’re excited to celebrate our heritage, raise funds for conservation, and have some big fun with people who love fishing as much as we do.”

Amateur anglers who own Tracker, Ranger, Nitro, Triton, Sun Tracker, Tahoe and MAKO brand boats are eligible to register for one of eight regional qualifying events in teams of two.

The first qualifier is set to take place starting March 13 on Lake Okeechobee in Florida. Other qualifying events will take place at Lake Ray Roberts in Texas on April 17, Lake Mead in Nevada on April 24, on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland on July 17, Lake St. Clair in Michigan on August 21, Old Hickory Lake in Tennessee on September 11, and Grand Lake ‘O the Cherokees in Oklahoma on October 16, with a last chance qualifier on Bull Shoals Lake in Arkansas on November 17.

It will cost participants $450 per person and $250 for youth ages 12-17 to enter, while kids under 12 can enter for free. Bass Pro says due to an anticipated high volume of entrants, boat owners can only register for one qualifying event. A random draw will determine the 250 teams eligible for each qualifier.

The championship round of the tournament will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network on Sunday, November 21. A feature special will air on NBC in the days after.

Fishing is incredibly popular in Virginia and has been for quite some time. The annual Bassmaster Classic, which is the pinnacle of professional bass fishing, was contested on the James River and results staged at the Richmond Coliseum from 1988-1990.

While not a sanctioned Virginia High School League sport, high schools across the commonwealth do have fishing teams and compete in the annual state championships as part of the Bassmaster High School series and through the Student Angler Federation.