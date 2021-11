RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Soon patients will no longer have to worry about one of the most detested practices in healthcare-- surprise medical bills. Congress promised relief is on the way, with The No Surprises Act taking effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Surprise medical billing happens when patients unknowingly receive care that is not covered by their insurance.

Imagine you're rushed in for surgery to a hospital that is part of your health plan's network of providers. It may seem all good, but unbeknownst to you, the hospital contracted anesthesiologist is out of network. Now you’re stuck with the tab. These bills can be financially devastating.