Boston College at Virginia Tech men’s basketball game postponed due to positive test with BC

Greensboro, NC (WFXR) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that the Boston College at Virginia Tech men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Boston College men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

No word on when the game will be rescheduled. Virginia Tech’s next scheduled game is set for Saturday at noon at Syracuse.