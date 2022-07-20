BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Buckingham County Coach Pitch baseball team will represent Virginia in the 2022 Dixie Youth League World Series.

Buckingham County beat South Hill in the final game of the Virginia Dixie Youth Coach Pitch (AA) Division II State Tournament to receive the World Series bid. The team has a total of 11 players with 10 boys and one girl, they are in the seven to eight year old age group.

“These young children have made great efforts to achieve this goal by working tirelessly on and off the field,” team manager Shelley Perkins wrote in an email. “They have formed a unique bond, where it’s more than just about the sport that they play.”

The World Series takes place on July 29 in Dothan, Alabama. Buckingham County’s first two opponents will be Mississippi and Tennessee.